Troubleshooter helps Wake County man get refund from tax mistake

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are in the middle of tax season, and if you pay someone to do your taxes, you trust it will get done right.In this case, there was a mistake, a mistake that Glenn Walters said he wanted the tax preparer to take responsibility for.It all started when Glenn got a notice from the IRS last year letting him know there was a mistake on his 2016 taxes."The information was entered incorrectly, and it looked like I was working two jobs," Glenn said.That year, Glenn paid Morrison Tax and Accounting Services to do his taxes, so he said he called them right away.If she made a mistake, she would handle the fees and interest of the bill," Glenn recalled.Glenn said he dropped off the paperwork to the business and waited."I contacted, left a bunch of voicemails and never got a response," Glenn said.Glenn said he went straight to the IRS to figure out what was done wrong and paid the amount he owed."We took care of the bill, and I still wanted them to hold up their end of the deal," Glenn said about Morrison Tax and Accounting Services.Glenn got in touch with me, and it didn't take long for Glenn to get a check from Morrison Tax and Accounting to promise what he said they promised."I am glad it worked out the way it did," Glenn said.Glenn said the owner of Morrison Tax and Accounting apologized.The owner told me she had thought her office staff had already talked to Glenn, so she handled it directly.