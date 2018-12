UNC Health Care to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

UNC Health Care will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. The hospital group said everyone it employs will be making at least $15 an hour by July 2019.The pay raise will boost approximately 3,750 employees. According to the News & Observer, none of those employees were making less than $12 an hour.The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. For the past several years, activists across the country have pushed for a federal minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.