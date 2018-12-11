PERSONAL FINANCE

UNC Health Care to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
UNC Health Care will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

The hospital group said everyone it employs will be making at least $15 an hour by July 2019.

The pay raise will boost approximately 3,750 employees. According to the News & Observer, none of those employees were making less than $12 an hour.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. For the past several years, activists across the country have pushed for a federal minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.
