abc11 troubleshooter

Wake County business helps family ripped off in Troubleshooter report

EMBED <>More Videos

A local business steps up to help a local family after ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson shared the family's story.

By Diane L. Wilson
WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- After getting ripped off and there was little hope that Lisa Morring would ever get the job done that she so desperately needed. She says she had almost lost all hope.

That was until she told her story to us. From there, a Wake County business saw it and wanted to help.

The Morring family needed to turn their gravel driveway into concrete. Lisa hired Donald Price of DRP Concrete to do the job, but it never got done.

The need was great because her grandson, Arian, is battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Lisa said having a concrete driveway would make his life easier in the long run.

"I was trying to be proactive and get things in place before he needs them," Lisa said. Right now Arian can walk with leg support, but eventually, he'll be in an electric wheelchair, which has a tough time functioning on the gravel. "When we told him we were getting concrete he was excited too because he knows there is more he can do on concrete than this gravel stuff."

Arian



We tried to get Price to do the job or refund her the money, but it never happened. Price is currently in jail facing several unrelated charges.

After our story in October, Giant Development Inc. reached out and wanted to help. The company wanted to do the job for the Morrings.

Lisa couldn't believe it.

"I feel very blessed that they were willing to do something for someone they don't even know. They don't know us. They don't know him, but out of the goodness out of their hearts they really helped us out tremendously."
Giant Development along with the Crabtree Family got a crew to Lisa's house and worked all day and even into the night and turned their gravel driveway into concrete. Lisa adds, "They took care of the labor and the cost for materials, didn't charge us anything at all, got it done in a days' time, lickety-split."



When it comes to Arian, Lisa says the new driveway already helps him.

"Now he can get his scooter out of the van, and he can get it up the ramp, the rocks were tripping him up and even him just walking, it's helped a whole, whole lot."



We thank Giant Development for stepping up and helping one of our viewers. The representative with Giant said the company was glad to do this for the Morring family and continue to make a difference in the community.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
personal financewake countyhealthcommunity serviceabc11 troubleshooterscamwake county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Scam victims could get a refund from Western Union
Troubleshooter: Durham man battles bank over fraud activity
Unlicensed pool contractor leaves homeowners with headaches
Wake County food truck builder pleaded guilty
TOP STORIES
Chapel Hill man died of natural causes after apparently stabbing mom 74 times
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
Homeless veteran, woman behind GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Arrest made in killing of 80-year-old Sanford woman
'Not afraid:' Drills help prepare NC students for possible tornadoes
Wake County employee named 2019 School Psychologist of the Year
Show More
Gov. Roy Cooper presents full 2-year budget plan
Alabama tornado: Unnamed donors pledge to fund funerals
390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree
UNC's Old Well to undergo 2-3 weeks of renovations
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
More TOP STORIES News