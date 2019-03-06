Wake County business helps family ripped off in Troubleshooter report

That was until she told her story to us. From there, a Wake County business saw it and wanted to help.
The Morring family needed to turn their gravel driveway into concrete. Lisa hired Donald Price of DRP Concrete to do the job, but it never got done.
The need was great because her grandson, Arian, is battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Lisa said having a concrete driveway would make his life easier in the long run.
"I was trying to be proactive and get things in place before he needs them," Lisa said. Right now Arian can walk with leg support, but eventually, he'll be in an electric wheelchair, which has a tough time functioning on the gravel. "When we told him we were getting concrete he was excited too because he knows there is more he can do on concrete than this gravel stuff."
We tried to get Price to do the job or refund her the money, but it never happened. Price is currently in jail facing several unrelated charges.
After our story in October, Giant Development Inc. reached out and wanted to help. The company wanted to do the job for the Morrings.
Lisa couldn't believe it.
"I feel very blessed that they were willing to do something for someone they don't even know. They don't know us. They don't know him, but out of the goodness out of their hearts they really helped us out tremendously."
Giant Development along with the Crabtree Family got a crew to Lisa's house and worked all day and even into the night and turned their gravel driveway into concrete. Lisa adds, "They took care of the labor and the cost for materials, didn't charge us anything at all, got it done in a days' time, lickety-split."
When it comes to Arian, Lisa says the new driveway already helps him.
"Now he can get his scooter out of the van, and he can get it up the ramp, the rocks were tripping him up and even him just walking, it's helped a whole, whole lot."
We thank Giant Development for stepping up and helping one of our viewers. The representative with Giant said the company was glad to do this for the Morring family and continue to make a difference in the community.