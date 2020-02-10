Personal Finance

Wake County holds first public meeting on rising property taxes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents are getting their first chance to talk about the rising property values happening in Wake County.

The Department of Tax Administration is holding a community conversation meeting Monday night at Grace AME Zion Church in Raleigh.

One of the questions many are hoping to get an answer to is are there any options on the table when it comes to financial relief.

"Reappraisal is a complex topic and one that warrants open communication since it affects so many of our residents," said Tax Administrator Marcus Kinrade. "This community conversation will be the first of several we'll hold in February and March to educate property owners about the process and the resources we have available to help them."

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church, which is at 1401 Boyer St.

The event is free and open to the public.

Need an explainer? Here are step-by-step instructions on how you can find out what your tax bill might look like.

