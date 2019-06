Wake County property tax to increase 10 percent to provide $500M to school system

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday night, County Commission approved a double-digit tax increase for Wake County taxpayers.The commission voted 6-1, with only Sig Hutchinson dissenting, to adopt a $1.47 billion budget for the 2020 fiscal year--which runs from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020The budget includes a 10% property tax increase, bringing the rate to 72.07 cents for every $100 of property value. That means the owner of a $300,000 home will now pay an additional $200 per year in property taxes. County leaders said 82% of the tax increase will fund education--including three measures approved by voters in the November 2018 election.The new budget provides $515.9 million in operating funds for the Wake County Public School System. That marks a $45 million increase from the previous fiscal year and $8.5 million more than County Manager David Ellis recommending in his proposed budget. The 2020 fiscal year budget will mark the first time Wake County has given more than $500 million to WCPSS.County leaders approving the budget said it "major investments in education, public health and safety and quality of life."Hutchingson told ABC11's newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that he voted against the proposed bill because it was too much of an increase too quickly