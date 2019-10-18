Personal Finance

Wake Forest woman wins $25K per year for the rest of her life

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest woman will receive $25,000 every year for the rest of her life.

Denise Hernandez's father bought her a $2 Lucky for Life ticket at the Harris Teeter on Capital Boulevard on August 26.

The ticket matched five white balls to win the second-place prize: $25,000 a year for life. If she'd won the top prize, she would've gotten $1,000 a day for life.

Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win

Hernandez claimed her prize Oct. 17. She had the option of the yearly payment or a lump sum of $500,000. She chose the yearly payment and took home $17,688 after taxes.
