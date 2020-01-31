Personal Finance

Warning about 'ghost' tax payers

By
It's tax season, and who you choose to file your taxes matters.

The IRS issued this warning about unethical "ghost" tax preparers.

According to the IRS, a ghost preparer does not sign a tax return they prepare. They instead will print the return and tell the taxpayer to sign and mail it to the IRS. For e-filed returns, the person will prepare but refuse to digitally sign as the paid preparer.

The IRS warns not signing a return is a red flag that the paid preparer may be looking to make a fast buck by promising a big refund or charging fees based on the size of the refund.

The Troubleshooter Takeaways are to make sure your tax preparer has a valid preparer tax identification number, or PTIN, which is required by law. Next, make sure the preparer signs the return and that you get a receipt. Also, make sure your bank account has listed that you're getting a refund.

Again, if a tax preparer will not sign a return that is a big red flag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeabc11 troubleshootertroubleshootertaxes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham district attorney faces tough questions at town hall
Man shot by RPD officer dies at hospital, RPD chief says
Rain returns today & a BIG warmup next week!
Wife offers discounts at Cumberland County spa for military families
Diaper Bank of NC needs your help
NC 4-year-old found naked, alone, riding bike at midnight
4th person charged in deadly shooting at Raleigh community center
Show More
Vandals spray paint swastikas, obscenities on Hope Mills businesses
More North Carolina teachers are staying in the state
Parents say Wake County didn't address known playground issues
Another Raleigh home robbed of safe with $25,000
Police investigate reported sexual assault on Durham trail
More TOP STORIES News