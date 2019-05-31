Wegmans awards scholarship grants to 10 Raleigh-area high school students

In a release, the grocery chain said that the scholarships are a "symbolic nod to the company's annual announcement of recipients for its Employee Scholarship Program, which helps employees along the path to higher education."
The local students who got the scholarships attended Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons, Enloe Magnet, Millbrook Magnet and Sanderson high schools.
Wegmans partnered with each school to select two students who exemplified the family-owned company's values: caring, respect, high standards, empowerment and making a difference.
"We value making a difference in our community, and helping students succeed is one of our most important giving priorities," said Wegmans Raleigh Store Manager Hallie Johnston. "We're happy to award honorary scholarships this year and we look forward to celebrating the first class of Wegmans Raleigh employee scholarship recipients in 2020."
Listed below are the students who received the scholarship grants:
Broughton High School
Makayla Evans-Coleman
Lekira Moore
Cardinal Gibbons High School
Juliana Salcido
Julia Ryan
Enloe Magnet High School
Jean Marie Niyoyankunze
Ananda Sciulli
Millbrook Magnet High School
Roberto Alejandro Alvarenga Dias
Michael Edward Brown
Sanderson High School
Cameron Moore
Anthony Jarvis
The local students join 1,755 Wegmans employees that were granted new scholarships this year, with an expected payout of $5.1 million to the program's current and new recipients for the 2019/2020 academic year.
Wegmans' Raleigh location is set to open Sept. 29, 2019, at the Midtown East Shopping Center, which is off Wake Forest Road near I-440.
