taxes

When is Tax Day 2019? What to know about last day to file and pay taxes

Tax Day 2019 is back to Monday, April 15, for most of the country after last year's unusual scheduling situation that saw the tax filing deadline fall a full two days later due to the weekend and a holiday observed in the nation's capital.

In Maine and Massachusetts, however, the deadline is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, due to local holidays.

If you're still working to take care of filing and paying your state and federal taxes, you aren't alone. The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that 50 million Americans have yet to file. Here are some resources to help everything go a bit more smoothly:

Tax season terms that shouldn't scare you
EMBED More News Videos

If you're new to taxes, here are three terms that shouldn't scare you.



Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs

EMBED More News Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs.



How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeholidayirstaxesgovernment
RELATED
Tax season terms for beginners
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
TAXES
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Mixed reactions on using sales tax to pay for Downtown South project
Wake County property tax to increase 10 percent to provide $500M to WCPSS
Breaking down Wake County's proposed 10 percent property-tax hike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News