Coronavirus stimulus bill: Who gets what from $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package

Republicans and Democrats say they reached a deal on the stimulus bill that will help Americans as efforts to slow the spread of the virus are choking the economy. The $2 trillion coronavirus relief package is the biggest in American history.Here is a breakdown of who gets money and how much:The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.As income rises, the payment would scale down. It phases out entirely at $99,000 for singles and $198,000 for couples without children. This means 99% of Americans would receive some sort of funding, ABC News reports.Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.In total, unemployed workers are eligible to receive up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits.The bill covers a $367 billion program for small businesses affected by the crisis. The loans would be available during an emergency period ending at the of June.The bill allocates $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans for larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.This includes an "employee retention" tax credit that's estimated to provide $50 billion to companies that retain employees on payroll and cover 50% of workers' paychecks. Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax.Schumer said businesses controlled by members of Congress and top administration officials - including Trump and his immediate family members - would be ineligible for the bill's business assistance.