Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station

The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $298.3 million Powerball drawing was sold at a Brooklyn gas station. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn --
The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $298.3 million Powerball drawing was sold at a Brooklyn gas station.

The winning numbers were 05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2.
Lottery officials report that Arnold's Service Station on Linden Boulevard in East New York sold this game's winning ticket. The winner's identity is not yet known.

Three second-place tickets of $1 million were sold in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The jackpot will reset back to its starting point at $40 million for Saturday night's drawing.

