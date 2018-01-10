PERSONAL FINANCE

Wired scammers money? You could be entitled to part of $586 million

(Shutterstock)

Most scammers ask people to wire them money, and anyone who fell victim to their scheme may be entitled to part of $586 million.

The Federal Trade Commission has accused Western Union of "looking the other way" when victims wired scammers money.

Officials with the commission believe Western Union was aware of the problem and received hundreds of thousands of complaints from people who claimed to have wired money based on bogus lottery winnings, prizes, family emergencies, online dating and other scams, WSOC reports.

Western Union agreed to settle the case for $586 million.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

And now people can request a piece of that money if they wired funds to con artists between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017.

Victims must file a claim before Feb. 12, 2018.

Be mindful that scammer may try to make a buck on this process too.

Remember, no one will call you to talk about your claim or gather your personal information over the phone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financescammoneylawsuittroubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News