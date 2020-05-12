Coronavirus

Working from home? Your car insurance rate could go down

By
When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and millions finding themselves now working from home, it could lead to cutting the rate on your car insurance.

While many insurance companies announced refunds and credits to customers premiums for March and April due to stay-at-home orders and lower accident rates, it got Geico customer Maria Lopez wondering if she could find even more savings.

Lopez is a sixth grade teacher now working from home. Her husband is a police officer and while they have two cars, he is the only one still going out to work daily.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Lopez decided to ask her car insurance company if there was an additional discount available to her due to the fact she is now working from home.

The agent informed her they could change her car use to pleasure rather than for work and it lowered her six month premium even more.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.

"We got the 15 percent discount, so that really knocked it down," Lopez said. "Because I'm up for renewal, it was like close to 800 dollars, so that knocked it down to 700 dollars." Once the agent applied the next change in car use from work to pleasure, it took off an additional 100 dollars from Lopez's premium.

Car insurance companies sending refund checks to drivers and crediting bills, but is it enough?

"So, now, I'm at like 600 dollars. So, it was big. It was a big discount. It was almost 200 dollars in discounts which I was really appreciative of," Lopez said.

Cary based David Schawel who is the Chief Information Officer for Family Management Corp said these discounts could be something many drivers could take advantage of if their work status and car use has changed in the pandemic.

"If you used it for work and are no longer using it for work or had extra coverage for vacations or explain as much as you can as far as situations changed, they can probably help you to save money going forward," Schawel said.

"Companies are looking to keep their clients long term," he said. One thing Schawel warns about is canceling your car insurance all together.

"Some people may say, 'Well I'm not driving my car, I can cancel my coverage.' Do not do that," Schawel warned. "Because number one, if you have a car loan, you're not allowed to do that. And two, if you have a lapse in coverage and you go to reinstitute car insurance usually it's between 10 and 15 percent higher rates. So, the one thing you don't want to do is cancel your coverage in the interim."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeinsurancecoronaviruscargeicobills
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Durham County reports 914 COVID-19 cases, 36 total deaths
Raleigh startups clean air in Triangle offices before workers return
How to support your kids emotionally during the COVID-19 pandemic
NC lawmakers push for more COVID-19 data from DHHS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County reports 914 COVID-19 cases, 36 total deaths
Raleigh startups clean air in Triangle offices before workers return
UNCW baseball coach recalls surreal days as Michael Jordan's teammate
NC lawmakers push for more COVID-19 data from DHHS
NC teacher worries lack of attendance will impact students' learning
NCCU graduate's celebration video goes viral
Need a Raleigh small-business grant? Better act quickly
Show More
Multi-county chase that ends in Raleigh prompts neighborhood search
Suspect's ex-wife also charged in murder of Holly Springs mom
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of coronavirus HEROES Act
How does the NC reopening plan affect worship services?
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News