FIRE

Heavy smoke billows from fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham

Heavy smoke billows from fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you're in downtown Durham, you might have noticed some heavy smoke filling the sky this morning.

That's because of a fire at a scrap metal recycling center.

The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at Fortress Metals Durham Inc. on South Holman Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that involved several vehicles and a pile of debris that included motors, plastic and cardboard.



No structures were involved and there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.
