If you're in downtown Durham, you might have noticed some heavy smoke filling the sky this morning.That's because of a fire at a scrap metal recycling center.The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at Fortress Metals Durham Inc. on South Holman Street.When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that involved several vehicles and a pile of debris that included motors, plastic and cardboard.No structures were involved and there were no injuries.The cause is under investigation.