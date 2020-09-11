apartment fire

Fire at Wake Forest senior living facility closes portion of Main St.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake Forest Fire Department responded to a fire at a senior living center Thursday night.

The fire at The Lodge, 1151 S. Main St., closed a portion of South Main Street/US-1A from Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/NC98 to Cimarron Parkway.

The fire was confined to one room.

There were no serious injuries and no one needed hospitalization
.
Approximately six to nine rooms were affected by smoke. Those residents will be relocated, while all others have been allowed to return to their rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake forestwake countyfireapartment firesenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
11-year-old named 'Junior Life-Saver' for fire heroics
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Massive fire ravages Pennsylvania apartment building
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer shoots Tenn. fugitive while serving warrant
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Raleigh
Educators work to increase diversity in classrooms statewide
Fayetteville police officer hits, injures pedestrian
Pregnant mother evicted illegally in Cumberland County
Fayetteville woman shows sign of recovery after plane crash
Wake County parents pushing district to open to in-person instruction
Show More
COVID-19 LATEST: Health leaders reflect on meeting with Dr. Birx
NC voters can track their mail-in ballot this year
NC deputy dies following early morning shootout
Durham restaurant owner reimagines business to survive pandemic
8-year-old afraid of law enforcement befriends deputy
More TOP STORIES News