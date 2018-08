Fire crews are working to learn the cause of a fire that broke out at a Garner home early Monday morning.The fire started before 2:30 a.m. at a home on Verde Glen Drive.Officials said a man and his dog were home at the time but made it out safely.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined; however, they believe it started in the back of the house.The Red Cross was on scene to help the man who was displaced.