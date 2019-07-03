WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. -- Several fire crews in Kentucky are working to extinguish a fire at a Jim Beam warehouse facility filled with tens of thousands of barrels of bourbon, local outlets report.
Drew Chandler, the director of Woodford County Emergency Management, told WTVQ the fire ignited in two warehouses late Tuesday, and they were fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Multiple crews working together have been able to put out one fire but are still working on the second.
The cause of the fire is not confirmed but it could be lighting, Chandler said.
Chandler told WKYT-TV that about 45,000 barrels were in the facility that is still on fire. He said crews may be working well into Wednesday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fire burns Kentucky Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News