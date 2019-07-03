Fire burns Kentucky Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. -- Several fire crews in Kentucky are working to extinguish a fire at a Jim Beam warehouse facility filled with tens of thousands of barrels of bourbon, local outlets report.

Drew Chandler, the director of Woodford County Emergency Management, told WTVQ the fire ignited in two warehouses late Tuesday, and they were fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Multiple crews working together have been able to put out one fire but are still working on the second.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed but it could be lighting, Chandler said.

Chandler told WKYT-TV that about 45,000 barrels were in the facility that is still on fire. He said crews may be working well into Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fireu.s. & worldalcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
NC daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped baby on head
Woman killed, man survives after apparent home explosion in Charlotte
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
NC Central celebrates 104th birthday of oldest living graduate
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
Show More
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Man robbed after cashing $100,000 check
Heroic dog saves sleeping deputy constable from house fire
Lee Iacocca, former Chrysler CEO, dies at the age of 94
Raleigh city leaders not yet ready to sign off on 40-story tower
More TOP STORIES News