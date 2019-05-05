Fire consumes former Harnett County school

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge fire broke out Saturday night at an old school in Harnett County.
The fire consumed the roof of the former Boone Trail Elementary School on Old US 421 near Sanford.
In recent years, the building has been used as a community center. It appears the building may be a total loss.
The center was closed at the time of the fire and fire officials said no one was inside the building.
Dozens of units responded to the scene of the fully-involved fire, which remained an active scene as Sunday morning approached.
There was speculation by area residents that a lightning strike from the heavy storms that moved through the area may have started the fire, but no cause has officially been determined.
ABC11 is working to gather more details.
