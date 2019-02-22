Fire damages Cary townhome

A townhouse caught fire Friday morning in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
According to Cary firefighters, the fire started just before 4:30 a.m. at the townhome located on Storm Court, which is just off Chapel Hill Road in Cary.

The fire was contained to a single townhome, but that unit was connected to two other units--at least one of which sustained smoke damage.

Nobody was inside the townhome when the fire started, but a neighbor said she heard a loud boom before the fire sparked.

Firefighters said they do not yet know the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.
