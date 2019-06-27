Fire damages Raleigh youth center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday that damaged a youth center.

It happened at the concession stand/clubhouse area at the Wilders Grove Youth Center at 4204 Willow Oak Road.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the concession stand. The roof sustained significant damage.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to its website, Wilders Grove hosts Pop Warner football and cheerleading among its main youth activities.
