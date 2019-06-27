Fire damages Raleigh youth center

Tonight the @RaleighGov fire department is still putting out hot spots at this concession stand/club house area at the wilders grove youth center. Cause is under investigation but it’s clear what this place means to this community. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/gZXnclkaxa — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 27, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday that damaged a youth center.It happened at the concession stand/clubhouse area at the Wilders Grove Youth Center at 4204 Willow Oak Road.Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the concession stand. The roof sustained significant damage.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.According to its website, Wilders Grove hosts Pop Warner football and cheerleading among its main youth activities.