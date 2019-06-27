Fire damages Raleigh youth center

It happened at the concession stand/clubhouse area at the Wilders Grove Youth Center at 4204 Willow Oak Road.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the concession stand. The roof sustained significant damage.
Tonight the @RaleighGov fire department is still putting out hot spots at this concession stand/club house area at the wilders grove youth center. Cause is under investigation but it’s clear what this place means to this community. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/gZXnclkaxa— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 27, 2019
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to its website, Wilders Grove hosts Pop Warner football and cheerleading among its main youth activities.