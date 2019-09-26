Fire destroys 40-year-old furniture maker in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire destroyed a furniture-making warehouse Thursday morning in Rocky Mount.

By evening, fire crews were pouring water on what is left of That Place Inc., on West Highland Avenue near Church Street.

Everyone inside the warehouse escaped unharmed.



The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. in a back room according to the owner, Victor Padgett.

The furniture-making business sold products all across Raleigh and the Southeast.

There's a gold-buying station next door.

This warehouse has been a staple here in downtown Rocky Mount for 40 years.

According to Padgett, the business doesn't have insurance.

He told ABC11 that he has lost $1 million in equipment, lumber, and finished furniture.

Firefighters will enter the building Friday to investigate what caused the fire.
