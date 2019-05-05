LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge fire broke out and destroyed an old school building in Harnett County Saturday night.
The fire consumed the roof of the former Boone Trail Elementary School on Old US 421 near Sanford around 9:30 p.m.
In recent years, the building has been used as a community center. Harnett County officials say the building is a total loss.
"The former Boone Trail High School was built in 1928 and was vacated in 2010 when the new Boone Trail Elementary School opened. In 2017, the County opened the Boone Trail Community Center & Library in the media center and gymnasium. The County was in the process of engaging Preservation NC to market the vacant portions of the property for redevelopment," county officials said.
The center was closed at the time of the fire and fire officials said no one was inside the building.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Multiple units responded to the scene of the fully-involved fire, which remained an active scene as Sunday morning approached.
According to ABC11 crews at the scene, Harnett County Fire Marshals Office, Harnett County Emergency Management, Harnett County EMS and Harnett County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.
There was speculation by area residents that a lightning strike from the heavy storms that moved through the area may have started the fire, but no cause has officially been determined.
Harnett County officials are asking the public to stay away from the building.
An investigation is underway.
Fire destroys former Harnett County school
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News