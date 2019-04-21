Fire destroys Greene County church one day before Easter

The SBI is helping to investigate a fire that destroyed a Greene County church the day before Easter, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to Leventon Chapel Free Will Baptist Church along Highway 58 just before noon Saturday, WITN reported.

Dozens of firefighters helped get the blaze under control.

According to WITN, the church was still smoldering as of 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
