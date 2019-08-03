fire

Fire destroys lab, part of meat market in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire near U.S. 70 in Hillsborough damaged two businesses including an environmental lab and meat market, town officials said Saturday.

Officials said the fire started after 12:30 a.m. at Triangle Environmental Services, the former location of an ABC store warehouse at 122 U.S. 70 E.

The fire spread to Los Lago Meat Market next door.

The fire was contained within four hours, officials said.

Eno, Efland and New Hope fire departments responded.

One Orange Rural firefighter sustained a minor injury.

No other buildings were affected.
