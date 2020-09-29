Fire displaces 9 people at Creekside Landing apartments in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nine people were displaced in a fire at a Durham apartment complex overnight.There was heavy fire, smoke, and water damage to four apartment units at Creekside Landing off Horton Road. Forty-four firefighters took approximately 25 minutes to get the fire under control.The nine residents of those units are being helped by the American Red Cross. No one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.