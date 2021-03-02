apartment fire

'I lost everything': Durham apartment heavily damaged by morning fire; 1 firefighter injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials said one firefighter was injured while battling a Durham apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened yet at the 3-story Bay Creek Apartments in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Durham fire officials said 41 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was knocked out in 18 minutes.
Chopper 11 captured footage of the noticeable damage, including a hole in the roof. Heavy fire could be seen coming out of the attic.



Officials said one firefighter was hospitalized for burns sustained in the fire while two apartment residents were transported for smoke inhalation concerns. All are reported to be in good condition.

A man who lived in the apartment told ABC11 he believes the fire was electrical, but Durham fire officials have not confirmed a cause for the blaze. An investigation is underway.

Six apartments sustained smoke and fire damage, according to officials. Three more also had water damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncdurhambuilding fireapartment firedurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
11 adults, 8 kids displaced after fire at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh apartment fire sends 4 people to hospital
Fire displaces 9 people at Durham apartment complex
Fire at Wake Forest senior living facility closes portion of Main St.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
Nurse who got COVID-19 after vaccination urges others to still get the vaccine
Merck to help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Girl likely suffered permanent brain damage in Reid crash: Lawyer
'Close call with death:' Lady Gaga's dog walker opens up after being shot
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
Show More
Don't fall for these scam voicemails trying to trick you out of money
NC Senate fails to override Cooper veto of school-reopening bill
Statewide test results reveal grim reality of pandemic learning
Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian girls freed: local official
Wake County votes to rename Cameron Village Regional Library
More TOP STORIES News