Explosions at Winston-Salem fertilizer plant force thousands to evacuate their homes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people have been evacuated and classes have been canceled at Wake Forest University because of a fire at a nearby fertilizer plant.A small explosion was first reported at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem on Monday night.Fire fighters said larger explosions were possible, and that's why they stopped fighting the fire and instead concentrated on evacuating homes in the area.People who live in the nearly 2,500 homes that had to be evacuated--some of which include Wake Forest University students--may have to be away from their homes for up to 48 hours.Nobody has been injured from the explosion or fire. Investigators said they aren't yet sure what caused the problem at the fertilizer plant.