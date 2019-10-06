Fire Prevention Week kicks off in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Northern Wake Fire Department hosted its annual Public Safety Day at the Creedmoor Village Shopping Center Sunday afternoon to kick off Fire Prevention Week.

The community was treated to the free event with live demonstrations from the fire department including a vehicle extrication and firefighting. Guests were also able to tour several fire trucks and other emergency equipment.

The theme this year for Fire Prevention Week is knowing your escape plan if your home were to catch fire. The fire department recommends knowing at least two ways out of every room and creating a meeting place outside of the home.

"One of the reasons we're out here today really is to show the residents we're ready to protect the residents of the northern Wake community and beyond," said Firefighter Jonathan Hans.
