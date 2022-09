Raleigh fire station 22 host open house for new facility

Fire Station 22 hosted an open house at its new location in North Raleigh Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire Station 22 hosted an open house at its new location in North Raleigh Saturday.

The open house gave community members the chance to tour the new facility located on Durant Road.

According to the city, the facility cost $9 million and is more than 15,000 square feet.

It is complete with a fire engine and aerial ladder and will also house four firefighters who also serve as hazmat technicians.

To learn more about the new facility visit the city of Raleigh website here.