Firefighters battle raging fire at home in Durham

House seems to be a total loss. Fire chief says they just finished putting out hot spots. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/j7yuWVn0mQ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 14, 2018

Still a number of fire trucks on the road here as we wait for more details about this fire. We’re hearing the family was not home. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Lgob6nWDw4 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 14, 2018

EYEWITNESS VIDEO: Massive fire destroys home tonight in #Durham. Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department responded around 5:17 this evening after a neighbor called for help. No one was home. The fire marshal and the fire chief are working to determine the cause. No one injured! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/C86CLIndJ1 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 14, 2018

Firefighters battled a raging fire at a home in Durham on Tuesday night.The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. on Continental Drive off Umstead Road."I had rolled into the driveway, parked and as I did I saw a glow," said Pete Duty, who called 911. "I said, that ain't right. I could see the red in the window right there. I was going to go into my truck to get a fire extinguisher and I looked at the way it was going and I said, no way."The Durham Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what happened that caused the home to go up in flames.The home is in an area that's partially in Durham County and partially in the city so a variety of agencies responded including the Durham Fire Department and the Lebanon Fire Department.Firefighters said the family was not home at the time.