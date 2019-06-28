Firefighters battling heavy fire at Wake Forest townhome

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters are battling a heavy fire at a townhome in Wake Forest's Caddell Woods.The fire happened Friday afternoon in the 2900 block of Gross Avenue near St. Kaplan Woods Way.The townhome is one of five units. Several units have sustained damage.Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof, which was heavily damaged.It's not yet known whether anyone or any pets were inside.Multiple agencies are at the scene helping to control the fire.No other details were immediately available.Drivers are advised to avoid the Ligon Mill Road and Gross Avenue area.An ABC11 crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.