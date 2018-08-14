Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --One person is in the hospital following a house fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning.
The fire started before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 6400 block of Kincross Avenue.
When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring from the back of the residence and a victim sitting on the front porch.
The victim was removed from the porch and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Firefighters were able to put out flames and determine that the fire started in the kitchen; it has been ruled accidental.
Officials estimate the blaze caused $50,000 in damage.
The victim will be offered assistance from the Red Cross once he/she is released from the hospital.