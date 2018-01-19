Firefighters respond to Durham house fire

A Durham house on Whitt Road was heavily damaged in a fire Friday.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham Fire Department responded Friday to a house fire in the 6400 block of Whitt Drive.

When first responders arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the single-story home.

The Lebanon Fire Department was first on the scene.

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday on Whitt Drive in Durham.



Bahama firefighters are also assisting.

The Red Cross was called in as the family has been displaced.

There was no immediate word on injuries to people or pets.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
