Firetruck gets stuck in creek on way to house fire in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A firetruck got stuck in a creek while trying to respond to a fire Sunday morning, according to WLOS.
The firefighters were said to be heading to a house fire on White Bridge Road around 12:30 a.m. when a bridge collapsed, causing the truck and crew to fall in the creek.
No firefighters were hurt.
The house was said to have suffered severe damage, but only one person was hurt.
That person suffered only minor injuries in the fire.