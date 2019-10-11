RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man who likely has a handcuff on at least one of his wrists is at the center of a manhunt in Raleigh.
Raleigh Police Department said the man was on a first date when he allegedly assaulted the woman he was with.
The woman reported the crime to police. Around 6 a.m., officers found a man matching the suspect's description, but he escaped while officers tried to arrest him.
The search for the suspect is happening around Bonville Court near New Hope Church Road.
Possibly handcuffed man at large after assaulting woman on first date, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News