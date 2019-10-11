Possibly handcuffed man at large after assaulting woman on first date, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man who likely has a handcuff on at least one of his wrists is at the center of a manhunt in Raleigh.Raleigh Police Department said the man was on a first date when he allegedly assaulted the woman he was with.The woman reported the crime to police. Around 6 a.m., officers found a man matching the suspect's description, but he escaped while officers tried to arrest him.The search for the suspect is happening around Bonville Court near New Hope Church Road.