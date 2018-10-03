First daughter Ivanka Trump visits Hurricane Florence victims in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
First daughter Ivanka Trump spent the day in North Carolina meeting with victims of Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, thanking first responders in Mooresville and visiting the NASCAR Technical Institute to push her father's workforce initiative.

During a late afternoon visit to Lumberton, the President's Adviser visited a relief site and helped hand out supplies to residents displaced by Hurricane Florence. Trump spoke with volunteers, posed for photos and handed out meals and water to drivers as they pulled up to the site at the Hyde Park Baptist Church on Roberts Avenue. The relief operation is being organized by the NC Baptist Men volunteer group.

Earlier in the day, she met with members of the Mooresville Fire Department's search and rescue team who participated in swift water-rescues during Hurricane Florence.

"We were able to evacuate over 55 folks and some animals. No one was injured," Mooresville Fire and Rescue Chief Curt Deaton told ABC affiliate WSOC.

The chief said Trump thanked them for their service and asked questions.

She began the day at the NASCAR Technical Institute also in Mooresville. She discussed the president's "National Council for the American Worker," a push to train and re-train workers needed for high demand industries.

"The real reason we're here today is to talk about how we can ensure that this roaring economy works for all Americans, and how we can close the skill gap that has been growing in this country for many decades," Trump said.
