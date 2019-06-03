cocaine

Fisherman reels in more than fish, nearly 50 kilos of cocaine

Fishermen finds bag of drugs in the ocean
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina fisherman brought in quite the haul, but it wasn't a bountiful of fish.

The fisherman hooked a bag off the coast and when he pulled aboard, he discover 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine worth nearly $1 million dollars.

It was found about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

When the fisherman realized what was in the bag, he immediately notified the Coast Guard.

Police, working with federal authorities, say they now know the source of the drugs.

The fisherman was praised by authorities for doing the right thing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinacocaineboatingoceansfishingdrugs
COCAINE
Autopsy: Drug overdose, homicide were cause of death for Kyron Hinton
Japanese man dies on flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine
NC woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine after chase
Wild shrimp test positive for cocaine, pesticides: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Cement truck overturns, traps driver on Hwy 64 near Kelly Road in Apex
Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach gets 29 years for statutory rape
I-Team: NC parents worry about lack of child care
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Authorities investigating after minivan carrying children crashes into home
Archaeological excavation underway along Eno River in Hillsborough
Show More
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Memorial grows as Maleah Davis' death impacts Houston
Stolen 'Chirba Chirba' food truck located with more than $10k in damages
Gun store owners, consumers react to sales following VA Beach shooting
Cary man tackled by police after allegedly assaulting child
More TOP STORIES News