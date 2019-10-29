5 shot, 1 killed in Durham after drive-by shootings minutes apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were shot and one person was killed from a pair of drive-by shootings six minutes apart in Durham on Monday night.Three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street around 10:29. Someone in a dark-colored sedan shot at them while going down the road, according to Durham police. One man died at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet.Another man was shot in the left shoulder. A woman had a bullet graze her hip. They were both treated at the hospital. The woman was released.Earlier around 10:23, Two men were walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them. One man was shot in the hand and one was shot in the leg. Both went to the hospital in a private car. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.The scene near the intersection of Liberty and Dillard was still active on Tuesday morning around 4:30. A sedan was seen parked on the sidewalk.Police are still investigating if the shootings are connected. They hope to obtain more information from any witnesses.