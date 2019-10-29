shooting

5 shot, 1 killed in Durham after drive-by shootings minutes apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were shot and one person was killed from a pair of drive-by shootings six minutes apart in Durham on Monday night.

Three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street around 10:29. Someone in a dark-colored sedan shot at them while going down the road, according to Durham police. One man died at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet.

Another man was shot in the left shoulder. A woman had a bullet graze her hip. They were both treated at the hospital. The woman was released.

Earlier around 10:23, Two men were walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them. One man was shot in the hand and one was shot in the leg. Both went to the hospital in a private car. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.

The scene near the intersection of Liberty and Dillard was still active on Tuesday morning around 4:30. A sedan was seen parked on the sidewalk.

Police are still investigating if the shootings are connected. They hope to obtain more information from any witnesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimeshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Sheriff says no one called 911 for hours after deadly Princeville shooting
Suspect may have shot off-campus party victims at random: Sheriff
1 man injured after shooting at Fayetteville home
Orange County teen arrested after text threatening to shoot up school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
Fayetteville woman sends message to thief who stole from her home
Police say smokable hemp complicates their job, ban passed
Warrant: Raleigh mother charged, failed to report serious injuries to infant
Raleigh mom arrested in front of child after refusing to comply with trooper's request
Man robbed of $20K in jewelry near Streets at Southpoint
North Carolina judges throw out current congressional map
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Wake Forest veteran get six-figure disability claim
NC budget veto override vote pushed to Tuesday
Have an iPhone 5? Update before Nov. 3 to keep key features
Harnett County mom accused of starving children indicted
Communities affected by GenX demand transparency, action
More TOP STORIES News