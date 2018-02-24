PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida officer breaks down recounting Stoneman Douglas school shooting response

EMBED </>More Videos

For one Florida police sergeant, responding to the active-shooter call at Stoneman Douglas High school was personal. (CNN)

Danny Clemens
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. --
For one Florida police sergeant, responding to the active-shooter call at Stoneman Douglas High school was personal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Coral Springs Police Sergeant Jeff Heinrich was overcome with emotion as he recounted his response to a crisis unfolding while his wife and son were inside the school.

"My wife is the [Stoneman Douglas] assistant athletic director who works hand in hand with Chris Hixon, who lost his life. [Aaron] Feis was my son's football coach. So it comes on a different level for me," Heinrich said.

Heinrich was watering the school's baseball field when the gunfire rang out. When other officers arrived on the scene, he grabbed a spare vest and gun and sprang into action knowing that his loved ones could be in harm's way.

"By the grace of God, my wife and my son at opposite ends of the school - my son was out on a bathroom pass and my wife was in planning inside the girl's locker room - they both heard the fire alarm and decided to evacuate," Heinrich said as tears ran down his face.

Visibly distraught, he later left the podium and was comforted by fellow officers.

Heinrich's wife and son eventually both found each other and sheltered in place with 65 other students and teachers until they were evacuated by first responders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingu.s. & worldfloridagun violenceschool shooting
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News