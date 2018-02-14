PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

GRAPHIC: Harrowing video shows students cowering as gunshots ring out

EMBED </>More Videos

GRAPHIC: Horrifying video shows students sheltering beneath desks as audible gunshots ring out during a fatal shooting rampage on Wednesday. (Matt Walker/Snapchat)

WARNING: The video above contains audible gunshots. Some may find it disturbing.

PARKLAND, Fla. -- During a fatal shooting rampage at a Florida high school, students sought shelter however possible.

Horrifying video obtained by ABC News shows students hiding on the floor beneath desks at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They begin to scream in horror as audible gunshots ring out around them.

Student Matt Walker posted the video to Snapchat with the caption "Our [expletive] school is getting shot up."
