Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman

Flags at the NC State Capitol were lowered to half staff for fallen trooper Kevin Conner.

Flags were lowered to half staff Thursday in honor of fallen NC State Highway Patrolman Kevin Conner.

Conner, 38, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Columbus County.

Conner spent the last 11 years of his life serving the Tar Heel state as a highway trooper. He leaves behind a wife and two children, aged 6 and 11.

Conner had a passion for the outdoors. He made several appearances on outdoor television over the years. He also appeared in a documentary talking about some of the most dangerous aspects of being on patrol.

His visitation service will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at South Columbus High School. His funeral will begin after the visitation. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the services.

After Conner was shot, law enforcement officers tracked the shooter to Fair Bluff near the North Carolina-South Carolina border. There, they arrested Raheem Davis and charged him with first-degree murder.

