u.s. & world

Flames shoot from plane engine after bird strike caught on camera: VIDEO

ABBOTSFORD, Canada -- Dramatic video shows the moment a bird strike sent flames shooting from the engine of a Canadian jetliner.

Footage shot inside the cabin shows multiple bursts of fire visible through the window of Swoop Flight 312 from Abbotsford, British Columbia, to Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Passengers could be heard yelling "Fire!" as the airplane appeared to shake.



Passenger Donna-Lee Rayner wrote on Facebook that there was smoke and a burning smell in the cabin after the strike. She said the flight crew informed passengers that they were "down one engine" and were turning around.

"It was a scary moment, but we were blessed to have a skilled pilot to keep us calm and navigate us back safely," added passenger Terence Rodriguez.

In a statement to ABC News, Swoop said the plane landed safely shortly thereafter and that all passengers were "offloaded without incident" and re-accommodated or offered a refund. The aircraft was removed from service and will be subject to further inspection.

"Safety is our number one priority and will always be at the forefront of our decision making. We apologize for the inconvenience to our impacted travelers," the airline said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bird strikeair travelu.s. & worldcanadaairplane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
OxyContin maker Purdue agrees to tentative settlement: Attorneys
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise veto override
Raleigh officer will not face charges in April shooting death of knife-wielding man
Trooper justified in shooting man during chase in Johnston County: DA
Day of Service puts Sept. 11 in a new light
Former preschool employees charged with assault on a child
Gas leak prompts early dismissal at Chapel Hill High School
NC Special Election: Dan Bishop wins 9th Congressional District seat
Show More
Bodies of 3 women found in Robeson County pond
Senate takes on bill named after NC soldier battling lung cancer
UNC honors 9/11 responders with Kenan stair climb
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Clayton Police looking for robbery suspect
More TOP STORIES News