Flavor Flav sings on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Flavor Flav and Chuck D brought the fun to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet, singing and advocating for Hip Hop's own Hall of Fame.

CLEVELAND, OH -- Flavor Flav brought the energy to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet, serenading the photographers and greeting every star like they were old friends.

When he spotted the "ABC" logo on our microphone flag, he couldn't resist singing his own rendition of "ABC (123)."

Flav also sang out "We Are Family" while standing next to his Public Enemy collaborator, Chuck D, and Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo.

While chatting with On The Red Carpet, Chuck D emphasized the need for a dedicated platform for hip hop and rap, saying, "I think hip hop and rap music needs its own powerful branch."

"It's like you know the metal guys have been saying for years and the country folks got their Hall of Fame. But you know you got the other Hall of Fames that culminate right with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We've been the rock, and we've definitely been the roll so that's what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is about."

Flavor Flav continued, "There's enough room in this Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for all of us."

"I don't know if everybody's going to make it in, I don't think everybody's going to make it in. To the ones that won't make it in, we love you and... we don't have your problem!"

In case you missed it, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is on Disney+. Look for a primetime special coming to ABC on January 1, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC News Station.