Flight from Philadelphia to Orlando diverted to Raleigh due to medical emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. -- An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Orlando was diverted Friday to Raleigh due to a medical emergency onboard.
Flight 809 was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday.
A dispatcher told medics that CPR was being performed.
American Airlines confirmed to ABC11 that a passenger on the flight was sick.
There was no further word on the nature of the medical emergency.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
