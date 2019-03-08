Flight from Philadelphia to Orlando diverted to Raleigh due to medical emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. -- An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Orlando was diverted Friday to Raleigh due to a medical emergency onboard.

Flight 809 was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday.

A dispatcher told medics that CPR was being performed.

American Airlines confirmed to ABC11 that a passenger on the flight was sick.

There was no further word on the nature of the medical emergency.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
