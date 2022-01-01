holiday travel

Airline woes continue wtih 2,300 U.S. flights cancelled amid outbreak

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands of flight cancellations continue amid outbreak

DALLAS -- For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off - with lots of frustration.

By midmorning, Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.

That's the highest single-day toll yet since airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews just before Christmas.

Saturday's disruptions weren't just due to the virus, however.

Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O'Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.

Southwest had canceled more than 450 flights, or 13% of its schedule.

SkyWest, which operates flights as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule.

American, Delta, United and JetBlue all scrubbed more than 100 flights each.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelomicron variantcoronavirusu.s. & worldairlineholiday traveljetbluesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
1,000 domestic flights, including 17% of JetBlue's schedule, canceled
Nearly 950 more US flights canceled Tuesday amid COVID surge
What to do if your flight is canceled
TOP STORIES
Record heat today, snow chance Monday
Tolls increase (again) on 540 but there's progress in the loop project
Durham pastor reflects on 30 years at the pulpit
Meet the first baby born in 2022 in Fayetteville
Acorn drops, fireworks ring in 2022 in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh twins celebrate 100th birthdays on New Year's Eve
Show More
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
LATEST: NC shatters single-day case record; long testing lines at PNC
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Local businesses see bounce-back in 2021, though challenges remain
Here's how to pick the best fitness plan for your budget
More TOP STORIES News