RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Serious flooding broke out inside a bathroom at an N.C. State University building Friday morning.
A pipe appeared to burst in a bathroom in Brooks Hall, shooting water out and causing a sizable mess. Water was seen flowing down steps and out of the building doors.
Brooks Hall is off Pullen Road just south of the university bell tower. A cleaning crew was seen assessing the damage with ABC11 cameras on hand.
We'll keep you updated on cleanup progress and what it means for students. Roads in the Brier Creek area were closed in an unrelated water line break Friday morning.
Flooding breaks out inside NC State University building
NC STATE UNIVERSITY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News