Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art

Florist Scot Buck has been sketching his ideas for months for his piece in the Art in Bloom event which celebrates the start of spring.In October he learned which piece inside the North Carolina Museum of Art he would be given to use as an inspiration.Buck estimates the flower arrangement that he is making has cost him around $900, and that doesn't include the labor he's putting into the work.He is one of the dozens of florists who will participate in the fourth annual Art in Bloom event."Just the chance to have some of your work on our states museum I think is a real honor," said Buck, who owns Emerald City Flower Company in Greenville. "It is a lot of preparation, but I thoroughly enjoy it."He has shown off his work in past events but says he still gets jitters assembling his installation. He said he had a tough time sleeping the night before worried things could go wrong."I've got other containers like this that I practiced with and took photographs and saw what would work and what wouldn't. That made a huge difference," said Buck.Doors to the West Building will close Wednesday so Buck and others can work during the flower frenzy.The exhibit will open Thursday, March 22 and will run through Sunday, March 25.There are 53 arrangements on display in the permanent collection.Proceeds from the Art in Bloom event support the museum's programming and exhibitions that happen throughout the year.Admission is charged during the floral festival.The East Building and the Museum Park will remain open and free to visitors.