Florence floods breed large, aggressive mosquitoes

EMBED </>More Videos

As cleanups continue from Hurricane Florence people are noticing more bugs.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
A North Carolina city dealing with fallout from Hurricane Florence has been swarmed by aggressive mosquitoes nearly three times larger than regular mosquitoes.

RELATED: Florence was the nation's second wettest storm, NC State scientist says

North Carolina State University entomology professor Michael Reiskind tells The Fayetteville Observer that Florence's floodwater has caused eggs for mosquito species such as the Psorophora ciliata to hatch. These mosquitoes, often called 'gallinippers,' are known for their painful bite and often lay eggs in low-lying damp areas.

RELATED: Why your blood type could make you a mosquito magnet

The eggs lie dormant in dry weather and hatch as adults following heavy rains. Reiskind says the state has 61 mosquito species, and "when the flood comes, we get many, many billions of them."

He says a silver lining is the mosquitoes aren't transmitting many diseases, but resident Robert Phillips still describes their rise as "a bad science fiction movie."

The video on this page is from an earlier story.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mosquitohurricane florencerainwindfloodingwaterNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: FBI to use sonar equipment to search lake for missing boy
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, accuser testify on allegations
2 men arrest in robbery of Fayetteville bank
Weapons found in home of Wake County man accused of threatening elementary school
CDC urges early flu shots; Estimated 80,000 flu deaths last year in US
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
'Break the silence' Holly Springs dad on a mission about suicide prevention
Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt
Show More
Prosecutors: Fake dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
Lumbee rush to salvage history, heritage after Hurricane Florence devastation
Man claims he broke into store because he 'needed water'
Raleigh man accused of touching himself in front of child at Walmart
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
More News