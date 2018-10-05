Florence relief effort comes at a perfect time for struggling Spring Lake

Relief efforts continue across Cumberland County as many communities work to recover from Hurricane Florence.MORE:A long line formed outside of the Spring Lake Community Center with Florence victims waiting to receive donated food, water, clothes, and personal hygiene items. The post-hurricane relief event couldn't have come at a better time."Florence took my house," said Spring Lake resident Armelle Hall. "You feel like you're against a brick wall. You don't know where to go or where to start."Armelle is one of hundreds who lost everything during the storm. Florence left her home underwater and with no flood insurance, she's forced to start over." We gave away meats, canned goods, toiletries and much more, " said organizer Marva Lucas-Moore. "When I saw Little River cresting, it broke my heart."Organizers told ABC11 that the event took two weeks to put together. It wouldn't have been possible without the support from many community leaders and organizations."Dreamville, they wanted to help because obviously, Fayetteville is near and dear to J. Cole's heart," said organizer Toni King. "We know once they leave here, they still have to go back to a lot of devastation. Just for a moment, they were able to leave that behind though."