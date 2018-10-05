Florence relief effort comes at a perfect time for struggling Spring Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring Lake rallies to help those recovering from Florence

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Relief efforts continue across Cumberland County as many communities work to recover from Hurricane Florence.

MORE: Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

A long line formed outside of the Spring Lake Community Center with Florence victims waiting to receive donated food, water, clothes, and personal hygiene items. The post-hurricane relief event couldn't have come at a better time.

"Florence took my house," said Spring Lake resident Armelle Hall. "You feel like you're against a brick wall. You don't know where to go or where to start."

Armelle is one of hundreds who lost everything during the storm. Florence left her home underwater and with no flood insurance, she's forced to start over.

" We gave away meats, canned goods, toiletries and much more, " said organizer Marva Lucas-Moore. "When I saw Little River cresting, it broke my heart."

Organizers told ABC11 that the event took two weeks to put together. It wouldn't have been possible without the support from many community leaders and organizations.

"Dreamville, they wanted to help because obviously, Fayetteville is near and dear to J. Cole's heart," said organizer Toni King. "We know once they leave here, they still have to go back to a lot of devastation. Just for a moment, they were able to leave that behind though."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencedisaster reliefgood newsSpring LakeCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer
Franklinton man dies after being bitten by fire ants
Fayetteville man accused of killing wife goes before judge
'I just shot a male:' 911 call released in fatal shooting of NCCU student
Raleigh-based all-female paranormal research team highlighted on cable show
Major delays on US-1 near Cary due to crash
'I feel like a monster:' Husband in cold medicine murder case apologizes
The Avett Brothers to perform at Hurricane Florence relief show
Show More
Road closures coming to Capital Blvd at Wade Avenue due to gateway project
Kavanaugh poised to be Supreme Court justice; Collins, Manchin vow to vote yes
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
38-year-old woman shot while stopped at red light in Durham
More News