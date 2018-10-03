Florence, South Carolina shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 6 others injured

Authorities say 5 law enforcement officers have been shot in South Carolina.

FLORENCE, S.C. --
One law enforcement officer is dead and several others are injured after an active shooting incident in Florence, South Carolina, according to the county coroner.

The Florence Police Chief said in a press conference Wednesday night that seven total law enforcement officers were wounded and one died.

Florence County Emergency Management says a suspect is in custody.



The shooting happened at the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
